AXA XL appoints Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help manage its cyber risk portfolio worldwide, AXA XL has named Elizabeth (Libby) W. Benet to the newly created role of Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Cyber, reporting to Nancy Bewlay, Chief Underwriting Officer, Long Tail Risk.

According to Ms. Bewlay, "Cyber threats grow more sophisticated, malicious, and hard to detect every day. To help address these threats, AXA XL has innovated to bring cyber insurance solutions to businesses of all sizes and industries, becoming a market leader in the cyber risk market. To continue our momentum in the cyber market, we must continuously monitor our complete book of business, market developments and business opportunities and that's why we're excited to welcome Libby to our global insurance leadership team. In her new role with us, Libby will help us closely monitor our cyber risk portfolio and exposure from an aggregated global product view."

Ms. Benet joins AXA XL from her own consulting business where she assisted insurance company clients in the development and implementation of new insurance products and consultation on the set up of underwriting and claims systems and feedback on reinsurance purchasing. Her insurance career also includes positions with Beazley, General Reinsurance and Zurich. Ms. Benet is a graduate of Towson University and the University of Baltimore School of Law. She is a member of the Maryland State Bar. Ms. Benet is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

"The cyber insurance market is growing exponentially. Recent reports predict the Global Cyber Insurance Market to reach $21.4 billion in the next five years," explained Ms. Bewlay. "Libby's experience and insight will be instrumental as we continue to grow AXA XL's cyber business wisely and profitably and develop the cyber insurance products and services that can help our clients protect their digital assets and their own profitability. We'll look to her to help us implement strong underwriting standards globally, manage our aggregated cyber exposure, and drive more innovation."

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

http://www.axaxl.com

