AXA XL appoints Head of Energy Transition in the Americas

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine Gerber joins AXA XL as Head of Energy Transition in the Americas. Ms. Gerber reports to AXA XL's newly appointed Chief Underwriting Officer for Construction & Energy Jon Tellekamp.

In her new role, Ms. Gerber will leverage AXA XL's industry knowledge and global reach to help clients navigate the complexities of energy transition and ensure they can achieve their sustainability goals while managing potential risks effectively. She will direct energy underwriting strategies and the development of products and services to support AXA XL clients' energy transition plans.

Before joining AXA XL, Ms. Gerber spent the last seven years at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she has held key roles focused on strategy and underwriting operations, most recently serving as the Global Strategy and Performance Lead for Energy Transition Risk.

According to Donna Nadeau, AXA XL's Head of Large Commercial, "We are thrilled to have Katherine join our team. Her experience in developing innovative strategies and driving operational excellence will be invaluable as we work to support our clients in navigating the complexities of the energy landscape. With Katherine and her team's help, we are committed to delivering tailored solutions that not only address the unique challenges of the transition to renewable energy, but also empower our clients to achieve their sustainability goals."

AXA XL aims to support clients in the energy transition by providing innovative insurance solutions and risk management services tailored to the evolving energy landscape. To learn more about insurance for energy transition projects, visit AXA XL's Global market guide for energy transition businesses.

