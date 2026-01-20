AXA XL Appoints Liz Rychling as Head of Broker Relations, Large Commercial and Mid-Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Liz Rychling as Head of Broker Relations, Large Commercial and Mid-Market, in its Americas region. Based in New York, she reports to Matt O'Malley, Chief Client and Distribution Officer for AXA XL in the Americas.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. O'Malley said, "Liz brings a unique perspective with hands-on experience across various areas of the insurance industry, including as a client. Her diverse background and forward-thinking approach make her well-suited for this role. We are excited to have Liz lead our broker management initiatives as we expand our presence in the Americas and continue to strengthen our market position. In this critical role, she will develop and execute innovative strategies to deepen relationships with retail brokers, driving growth and mutual success."

Ms. Rychling brings to AXA XL more than 25 years of risk management, insurance, legal, and strategic leadership experience. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Risk Management at MGM Resorts International, overseeing global insurance programs, legal and claims teams, and leading a team responsible for property, casualty, and financial lines across multiple properties worldwide. Her career also includes key leadership roles at AIG, El Ad Group, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Ms. Rychling started her career in law, specializing in insurance defense.

In her new role, Ms. Rychling will be responsible for designing and implementing distribution programs, liaising with broker partners, analyzing performance data, and collaborating with internal teams to improve productivity and service quality.

