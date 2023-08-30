AXA XL appoints Lucy Pilko as Chief Executive Officer, Insurance in the Americas.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced that Lucy Pilko has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for the Americas region of its insurance operations, effective October 30, 2023.

Ms. Pilko assumes the role from Joseph Tocco who has decided to retire, after more than 12 years as a senior executive in the company's Insurance business, including his current position as Chief Executive for the Americas.  He will remain as a special advisor through 2023. 

Ms. Pilko will lead AXA XL's insurance business in the Americas, comprised of its U.S., Canada, and Bermuda operations.  She brings over 20 years of insurance industry consulting experience, most recently as Managing Director and Senior Partner for Boston Consulting Group (BCG), leading its North American Insurance practice across Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Brokerage, Individual and Group Life and Reinsurance.  In this role, Ms. Pilko developed a particular focus on operating models and digital transformation and served on BCG's large-scale transformation and people and organization practices.

Commenting on Ms. Pilko's appointment, AXA XL CEO Scott Gunter said: "Given her decades of insurance industry consulting experience, Lucy brings a unique cross-industry perspective. Together with the Americas leadership team and our deep bench of underwriting, risk consulting and claims expertise, Lucy's experience will be valuable as we push forward on our strategy, building our recognition and positioning AXA XL for further growth across the Americas."     

Mr. Gunter continued: "Lucy joins a very strong and determined team, thanks to Joe Tocco. Because of his leadership, our Americas region is well positioned for future success. All of us at AXA XL wish Joe a happy retirement and thank him for his commitment to serving our brokers and clients and his years of dedication in helping build our Americas operation to what it is today."  

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

