AXA XL appoints Marine Liabilities Global Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Global Marine insurance business has appointed Stephen Clark as its Marine Liabilities Global Practice Leader. Based in Chicago, Mr. Clark assumes this new role in addition to retaining his responsibilities as North America Hull and Liabilities Practice Leader.

Commenting on the addition, Anne Marie Elder, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for AXA XL's Marine insurance business, said: "Since joining our team in 2017, Steve has done a tremendous job steering our North America marine liabilities book of business in the right direction. Now, in his new responsibilities, he'll put his 30 years of marine underwriting and management expertise to work for us on a global basis. Working with our marine teams in each region, Steve will help us drive consistency of our practices, products, and pricing across our Marine liabilities business worldwide."

Mr. Clark joined AXA XL in 2017 to head its marine hull & liabilities business in North America. Prior to joining AXA XL, he served as vice president of Ocean Marine business at CNA. He earned his undergraduate degree from the State of New York Maritime College and his MBA from Fordham University. He holds his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Marine Insurance Management (AMIM) designations.

AXA XL's Global Marine business provides insurance for clients with special coverage needs for their marine exposures, including Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, P&I, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities. Risks are written on both a primary and an excess of loss basis.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.



ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com





SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

http://www.axaxl.com

