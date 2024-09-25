AXA XL promotes Peter Ukstins to lead Construction Risk Engineering in the Americas

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL announced the promotion of Peter Ukstins to lead its Construction Risk Engineering team in the Americas.

"Our Construction risk engineering capabilities are an essential asset for our clients in the construction industry. As construction risks become increasingly complex, our team's proactive approach to addressing potential risks empowers our clients to navigate the complexities of construction risks with confidence," said Donna Nadeau, Head of Large Commercial at AXA XL. "Following a leader's well-earned retirement, it's great to see Peter ready to step up and take the lead. With his extensive expertise in quality management, continuous improvement, and hands-on construction experience, Peter is well-equipped to take the lead with our Construction Risk Engineering capabilities, ensuring our clients continue to receive a high level of service and support to help minimize their operational and project risk."

Prior to his new role, Mr. Ukstins served as Senior Risk Engineer Consultant and Team Leader for AXA XL's Subcontractor Default Insurance (SDI) risk engineering team. He joined AXA XL in 2019 after spending nearly 20 years with James G. Davis Construction as a Director of the Integrated Construction Group, where he helped maintain and evaluate the effectiveness of corporate operational standards, practices, and strategies to promote operational excellence and continuous improvement. He earned a Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) certification and recently received his Energy Risk and Insurance Specialist (ERIS) certification.

AXA XL's Construction Risk Engineering team partners with contractors to enhance their safety, operational performance, and profitability. Services include driver & fleet safety programs, project consultation and assessments to identify safety, health, and general liability exposures; safety training, Builders Risk engineering risk surveys, and SDI Risk Engineering, drawing from field project management and SDI experience to provide consultation, training and best practices.

