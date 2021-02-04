AXA XL appoints Michael Yeats to lead its Reinsurance Operations in Latin America

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Michael Yeats as Head of Latin America, Reinsurance. Based in Bogota, Colombia, Mr. Yeats will report to Peter Schmidt, Chief Executive Emerging Markets, Reinsurance.

Commenting, Mr. Schmidt said: "We are delighted to have Michael join our team of experts in Latin America. His extensive background and expert leadership will strengthen the implementation of our overall regional strategy."

Mr. Yeats joins from Munich Re where he most recently held the position of Vice President, Engineering and Specialty Marine for the Americas. Previously he held the role of Treaty Client Manager for South America, and Head of Marine Reinsurance (Latin America & Caribbean, Spain, Portugal) at the same organization. Michael is no stranger to AXA XL, having worked as Deputy Office Leader and Treaty Underwriter in Bogota from 2012 to 2016.

"We are a leading reinsurer in the Latin American market, with a well-diversified risk portfolio. The addition of Michael to the team will allow us to further build our market franchise and expand the reach of our partnerships with clients and brokers across the entire region," added Mr. Schmidt.

Mr. Yeats will oversee AXA XLs Reinsurance offices in Bogota, Buenos Aires, Miami and Sao Paulo which offer a broad range of property & casualty reinsurance products including innovative agricultural and credit and bond solutions.

