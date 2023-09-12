AXA XL Appoints Odette Novoa as Underwriting Manager, Fine Art & Specie, US Central Region

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Odette Novoa as Underwriting Manager, Fine Arts & Specie for the US Central Region.

In her new role, Ms. Novoa is charged with managing all aspects of the underwriting operations within the central region including portfolio profitability, account pricing, portfolio rate change, renewal retention, marketing, new business production, development of staff and broker and client management.

"I am confident that Odette's extensive industry knowledge and demonstrated leadership will continue to drive excellence within the Fine Arts & Specie team, strengthening our position as a market leader in specialty insurance," said Casey Santangelo, Head of Fine Art & Specie, Americas.

In her most recent position at AXA XL, Ms. Novoa served as the Global Underwriting Lead, supporting the Global Chief Underwriting Officer in the successful execution of strategic plans. Prior to her global role, Ms. Novoa held the position of Team Lead and Senior Underwriter – AVP within the Environmental team for the Americas. She is a graduate from Florida International University where she obtained a B.S. in International Business and Art History.

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding a collection.

