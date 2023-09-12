AXA XL Appoints Odette Novoa as Underwriting Manager, Fine Art & Specie, US Central Region

News provided by

AXA XL

12 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Odette Novoa as Underwriting Manager, Fine Arts & Specie for the US Central Region.

In her new role, Ms. Novoa is charged with managing all aspects of the underwriting operations within the central region including portfolio profitability, account pricing, portfolio rate change, renewal retention, marketing, new business production, development of staff and broker and client management. 

"I am confident that Odette's extensive industry knowledge and demonstrated leadership will continue to drive excellence within the Fine Arts & Specie team, strengthening our position as a market leader in specialty insurance," said Casey Santangelo, Head of Fine Art & Specie, Americas.

In her most recent position at AXA XL, Ms. Novoa served as the Global Underwriting Lead, supporting the Global Chief Underwriting Officer in the successful execution of strategic plans. Prior to her global role, Ms. Novoa held the position of Team Lead and Senior Underwriter – AVP within the Environmental team for the Americas. She is a graduate from Florida International University where she obtained a B.S. in International Business and Art History.

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding a collection. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories, we'll be there for you – wherever and whenever you need us. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, please visit www.axaxl.com.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL[1]

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

SOURCE AXA XL

Also from this source

AXA XL appoints Lucy Pilko as Chief Executive Officer, Insurance in the Americas.

AXA XL names Glen Hopkinson as Country Manager, Canada

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.