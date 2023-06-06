AXA XL appoints Renaud Guidée as Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced Renaud Guidée has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance, effective September 1, 2023.

Mr. Guidée assumes the role from Nancy Bewlay, who has been appointed Group Chief Underwriting Officer. In this newly created role, Ms Bewlay joins AXA's Management Committee reporting to Frédéric De Courtois, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Guidée, currently serving as AXA Group's Chief Risk Officer, will lead AXA XL's Reinsurance business which with a global footprint and a strong balance sheet is among the world's leading reinsurers, offering solutions that include property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance.

Commenting Scott Gunter, AXA XL's CEO said: "Renaud brings with him a wealth of financial and risk experience having joined AXA in 2019 from Goldman Sachs where he was Managing Director.

Mr. Gunter continued: "Over the past year we have worked to reposition our Reinsurance portfolio and we are seeing the benefits of this work in our discussions with clients and brokers. I want to take this opportunity to warmly thank Nancy for her leadership of the Reinsurance business and congratulate her on her new role at AXA Group."

Mr. Gunter added: "We have an extremely talented team across reinsurance and there is huge potential for strategic growth in this market."

Renaud Guidée was appointed AXA Group's Chief Risk Officer in 2019. Prior to joining AXA, Mr. Guidée was a Managing Director with Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking Division, where he advised large corporate clients across industries with a total cross-border transaction track record of over $150bn. His earlier experience includes working as special advisor to former IMF Managing Director Michel Camdessus in 2010.

Mr. Guidée graduated from HEC (2003) and from ENA (2007). He also holds an advanced degree in international taxation (2003) and passed the admittance exam to the Paris bar school in 2003.

ABOUT AXA XL1

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

ABOUT AXA XL1 REINSURANCE

AXA XL Reinsurance is among the world's leading reinsurers, offering solutions that include property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance. Top insurers choose AXA XL Reinsurance to help them move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through three business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

