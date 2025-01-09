AXA XL Appoints Richard Burggraf as Head of Excess Casualty, U.S. East Zone

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Burggraf has been appointed Head of Excess Casualty for the U.S. East Zone. Based in New York, Mr. Burggraf is tasked with managing and further developing the Excess Casualty underwriting team in alignment and support of the overall North America's growth strategy. This includes the underwriting of Lead Umbrella and Excess Liability with capacity up to $50 million for risks segmented as Large Commercial.

"Richard brings a wealth of industry knowledge, a strategic mindset, and proven leadership abilities to lead our Excess Casualty team in the East Zone. We are thrilled to see him take on this role and are confident that he will play an instrumental part in further enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients across the region," said Donnacha Smyth, Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty, Americas.

In his new role, Mr. Burggraf will lead the East Zone's Excess Casualty underwriting team focusing on both new and renewal business. He will also be involved in setting the overall casualty strategy with other Casualty leadership members and supporting AXA XL's cross-sell objectives.

This new appointment underlines AXA XL's commitment to strengthening its leadership team from within and enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients in the North American market. AXA XL offers Primary and Excess Casualty Insurance for companies, from domestic to international business across most industries and regions.

SOURCE AXA XL