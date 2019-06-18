AXA XL appoints Robert Klepper - Chief Underwriting Officer, Short Tail Insurance Lines

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, has named Robert Klepper as Chief Underwriting Officer -- Short Tail Insurance Lines, reporting to Jason Harris, Chief Executive, Global Property & Casualty Insurance.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Harris said: "We're pleased to welcome Bob and his 30 years of underwriting and management experience to our P&C underwriting operations. Given his impressive underwriting track-record and his reputation for developing strong working relationships with reinsurers, brokers and clients, Bob is well suited for this new role. Plus, Bob is no stranger to us. He's spent more than a third of his career at XL where he developed and implemented a global strategy and underwriting practices that helped build a sizeable property portfolio. I'm confident his broad and global experience will be a great asset in helping us achieve our goals for our Global P&C insurance lines."

In his new role, Mr. Klepper will be responsible for developing core underwriting strategies and optimizing product profitability for short tail insurance lines, including property, construction, and energy, globally. He will work closely with AXA XL's business line leaders around the globe to developing strategies to achieve their financial objectives and leverage data and analytics to drive underwriting excellence and profitability.

Mr. Klepper joins AXA XL from AIG where he most recently served as President of Client Risk Solutions. A 30-year insurance industry veteran, Mr. Klepper's career includes a number of senior global management positions in the US, Bermuda, UK and Asia-Pacific and including his tenure with XL, where he spent more than a decade, serving as global product line manager for XL's Property, Energy, Construction Fine Art and Specie insurance lines and Risk Engineering.

