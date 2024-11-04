AXA XL appoints Senior Underwriter - Multinational for Middle Market in the Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has announced the appointment of Matthew Teehan as Senior Underwriter — Multinational for Middle Market, Americas.

This move is part of the company's commitment to delivering robust multinational solutions to clients in the middle market space, leveraging AXA's established global capabilities. Located in New York, Mr. Teehan reports to Christopher Kelly, the Underwriting Manager for U.S. Middle Market.

Mr. Teehan will pioneer the launch of AXA's first dedicated multinational middle market property & casualty product in support of the company's expansion into the middle market space.

Mr. Teehan previously served as a Senior International P&C Underwriter at Zurich North America, where he focused on the New York Metro region. Prior to his time at Zurich, Mr. Teehan spent almost a decade as an International P&C Broker at Marsh, where he handled global programs for mid- and large-sized clients.

"Matt's robust experience on both the brokerage side and the underwriting side for large complex and middle market multinational programs will help us to strengthen our client-focused approach," said Adele Smith, Chief Underwriting Officer, Middle Market, Americas.

Ms. Smith also noted the increasing global nature of upper middle market businesses due to international expansion and reliance on worldwide supply chains.

"AXA XL is already a major provider of insurance solutions for complex multinational programs, and adding Matt to our team further extends this capability to our Middle Market clients," Ms. Smith said.

Before entering the insurance industry, Mr. Teehan served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Honduras. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy with a concentration in International Relations from the State University of New York at Albany.

SOURCE AXA XL