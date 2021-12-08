AXA XL Appoints Theresa Giraldo as Senior Underwriter, Commercial Bonds

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Political Risk, Credit & Bond (PRCB) team has appointed Theresa Giraldo as Senior Underwriter, Commercial Bonds. Working with Maria Duhart, Global Head of Commercial Bonds, Ms. Giraldo will be based in New Jersey and work across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions to support the continued growth of the business.

"Theresa brings a wealth of experience in the Commercial Bonds market. She will be a fantastic asset to our growing team, both as a market-facing expert and as a mentor to our younger underwriters and risk analysts across the US," said Ms. Duhart.

In her role, Theresa will work with a growing team of underwriters and will be responsible for new business production, underwriting and client and broker relationships. She will work collaboratively with the East Zone leadership team and casualty teams across the US to generate cross selling opportunities within AXA XL.

Ms. Giraldo joins AXA XL from Marsh where she served as Vice President, Surety procuring surety markets for clients, managing rate negotiations, capacity generation, and programs on large commercial and contract accounts.

AXA XL's Commercial Bonds team offers a comprehensive set of bond products including supply, customs, license and permit, lost instrument, court bonds (appeal, admiralty, bankruptcy trustee), depository, performance and payment for service providers, subdivision, reclamation, closure / post closure, workers compensation and utility.

