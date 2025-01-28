AXA XL Appoints Tim Whisler as Head of Wholesale Solutions in the Americas

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Tim Whisler to lead its Wholesale Business in the Americas. Reporting to Lucy Pilko, CEO Americas, Mr. Whisler will be responsible for developing and executing the company's strategy for the Programs and Excess & Surplus (E&S) segments and leading the Wholesale Underwriting unit.

"The Excess & Surplus (E&S) market has experienced substantial growth and is forecasted to exceed $110 Billion in premium by the end of 2024. This growth has significantly outpaced that of the broader market over the past few years," stated Lucy Pilko, CEO Americas. "Tim's appointment underscores our dedication to investing in this market, fostering broader distribution partnerships, and driving innovation in underwriting, products, and technology to achieve 'best in class status."

Mr. Whisler brings extensive experience in the Wholesale space, including two decades at Lexington Insurance Company. He most recently held the position of Head of their subsidiary, Western World Insurance Company.

In his new role, Mr. Whisler will drive profitable growth in the Programs and E&S segment by building critical market assets, accelerating organic growth, and executing long-term underwriting goals.

"The Excess & Surplus (E&S) market is a dynamic and a crucial segment of the industry. I am excited to collaborate with the team to realize our full potential," commented Mr. Whisler. "Our strategy will be focused on an unwavering commitment to the wholesale channel. I am thrilled to join AXA XL and lead the Wholesale Solutions team in the Americas."

AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management solutions to mid-sized companies, multinationals, and individuals worldwide. With a comprehensive capital platform, data-driven insights, leading technology, and top talent, AXA XL partners with clients to reinvent risk management and build more sustainable, thriving businesses. Learn more at www.axaxl.com

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com . AXA XL 'Facing into Risk' We're 'Facing into Risk'. Innovation has always kept the world moving forward, but it comes with risk. As a re/insurer, we believe that we must step up, face into risk and push the boundaries so that our clients can continue to drive progress. It is this belief that has inspired our new campaign, 'Facing into Risk'. Discover our solutions for business: axaxl.com/facing-into-risk. ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL