AXA XL Canada Strengthens Fine Art and Specie Team with Two Key Appointments

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Canada has appointed two seasoned professionals to its Fine Art and Specie team, further enhancing its market-leading capabilities in Canada. Based in Toronto, Caitlin McCullough and Sarah Mitchell take on the roles of Senior Underwriter and Underwriter, Fine Art & Specie, Canada.

Ms. McCullough joins Canada's growing Specialty Insurance leadership team with close to 20 years of combined experience in the fine art and insurance industries. She began her career in the fine art sector before transitioning into the insurance field, working for a fine art insurer in both Canada and New York. More recently, she held a significant role in one of the industry's larger brokerages, specializing in the private client division.

In her role at AXA XL Canada, Ms. McCullough will lead the growth strategy for the Fine Art and Specie product offering, undertaking key responsibilities such as underwriting business, supporting business planning, and forecasting, and building and maintaining relationships with brokers and clients across the country.

Ms. Mitchell who joins AXA XL Canada from the broker side, brings 14 years of experience at Willis in the UK where she managed the fine art and specie claims portfolio, gaining invaluable expertise in the Fine Art and Specie domain. In her new role, she will support both the Fine Art and Specie portfolio, contributing her deep industry knowledge and experience to the team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin and Sarah to AXA XL Canada. Their extensive experience and proven track record in the fine art and insurance industries make them invaluable additions to our expert Specialty Insurance Team," commented Alex Barker, Head of Specialty, AXA XL Canada.

As one of the world's largest fine art insurers, AXA XL boasts a robust foundation built on years of industry experience. With a global footprint comprising over 1,200 highly experienced claims professionals in more than 200 countries and territories, AXA XL stands ready to safeguard works of art, jewelry, and specie. To learn more, please visit www.axaxl.com.

