AXA XL continues build out of US Mid-Market insurance team

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance continues to build out its U.S. Mid-Market business with the recent addition of Bennett Turner as Head of Strategy and Operations and Christopher Fallon, Head of Analytics. Both based in Boston, Mr. Turner and Mr. Fallon report to Matt Waters, Head of U.S. Middle Market.

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Waters said: "I'm excited to have top industry talent like Bennett and Chris join me in building AXA XL's U.S. Mid-Market business. Their experience and track records for developing profitable business results, not to mention their enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit, will certainly be helpful as we build out our capabilities. Given the size of the U.S. Mid-Market, there's a clear opportunity for AXA XL to expand its presence in the U.S. and extend its offering to another segment of the business community. With these two key roles in place, we take another step forward to our Mid-Market entry."

Mr. Turner joins AXA XL from Liberty Mutual where he most recently led its Equipment Breakdown business including direct insurance and reinsurance for commercial businesses and homeowners. His 14-year tenure at Liberty also included positions within its large commercial insurance, group benefits and treasury units. He is a graduate of Bryant University, and he earned his MBA from the University of New Hampshire.

Mr. Fallon brings to the team nearly 20 years of extensive experience in the Property & Casualty Insurance and Financial Services industries. He also joins from Liberty Mutual where he most recently served as a senior director for Casualty and Specialty Lines Analytics. He earned his BA in Economics and his MBA from Boston College

AXA XL's Middle Market team is actively building out AXA XL's target mid-market client offering in the U.S., leveraging its strength in underwriting, data, claims handling and global capabilities.

