AXA XL creates dedicated Alternative Risk Solutions (ARS) team in the Americas; Names Sylvain Bouteillé, Specialty CUO, to lead

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has launched a dedicated Alternative Risk Solutions (ARS) team, appointing Sylvain Bouteillé, current Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty as its leader. The new team centralizes AXA XL's Alternative Risk expertise to enhance its ability to quickly deliver innovative and efficient alternative risk transfer solutions in the US, Canada and Bermuda.

Part of AXA XL's Large Commercial business segment, the new ARS team will initially focus on Captive solutions, including Structured Risk Solutions, led by Austin Su, Group Captives, led by Joseph Davina, and Single Cell Parent Captives, with plans to expand capabilities in the future. The team will work closely with Steve Bauman, Head of Captives Programs on AXA XL's Client Broker Management team.

According to Donna Nadeau, Head of Large Commercial, "This is an exciting opportunity for us to enhance our offerings in this space and continue to serve our clients with tailored, strategic solutions. As the cost of risk continues to rise, more businesses are seeking alternative risk solutions to flexibly and effectively manage their exposures. For our clients, this means access to more customized, cost-effective options that can help them navigate the rising costs of risk and build resilience against future uncertainties."

In addition to assuming leadership of the new ARS team, Mr. Bouteillé also retains his responsibilities as Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty in the Americas. He joined AXA XL in August 2025 bringing more than 30 years of (re)insurance industry experience, with a strong focus on credit risk, multinational programs, and strategic leadership.

Mr. Bouteillé added: "I'm excited to lead this new team and the incredible opportunities it brings. In today's volatile and cost-driven environment, consolidating AXA XL's alternative risk transfer capabilities, including customized structured solutions and support for captive arrangements, will enable us to provide more comprehensive, flexible, and innovative risk management options. This focused approach will help us strengthen relationships with brokers and clients, ultimately delivering greater value and helping them better navigate complex property and casualty risks as well as emerging risks such as cyber, environmental, and climate-related exposures."

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL