AXA XL expands Group Captives expertise with two key appointments in the Americas

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Primary Casualty Business has appointed Mark Benz and Joseph Davina to lead the newly created Group Captives unit. Based in New York, Mr. Benz and Mr. Davina reporting to Chris Kopser, President and CUO Primary Casualty, Americas.

As Head of Group Captives Primary Casualty Americas – Group Captives, Mr. Benz's primary responsibility is to lead the Group Captive portfolio including oversight of the underwriting, operations, distribution and overall performance of the unit.

Mr. Davina, who takes on the role of Underwriting Manager, Primary Casualty Americas – Group Captives, is charged with managing the day-to-day underwriting of the team and will focus on maximizing the underwriting and operations expertise within both casualty and the group captive business.

Commenting on the launch of the new unit, Mr. Kopser said "As we continue to grow and diversify our US Risk Management portfolio, we see great opportunity in underwriting open broker multi-line group captives. Mark and Joe's combined experience in the captives space will be an exceptional asset to the broader primary casualty and captives teams who are currently supporting our growing list of clients in the space."

"The new unit and appointments recognize AXA XL's continued support for our clients who desire utilization of captive insurance companies and further enhances our leadership in the captive industry," added Steve Bauman, Global Programs and Captives Director, Americas.

Mr. Benz joins AXA XL from AIG where they most recently served as Head of Captive Solutions. He brings nearly two decades of experience leading operations across a variety of sectors including transportation, energy insurance and captives solutions.

With sixteen years in the insurance industry, Mr. Davina has lead the captives and multinational underwriting teams and has served as lead underwriter for energy and casualty lines at AIG.

AXA XL's Primary Casualty insurance team provides global primary insurance programs for US, Canadian and global companies, designing casualty programs that fit customers' operations and footprint. Available coverages for multinational businesses include general liability, excess commercial auto, foreign voluntary workers compensation and employers' liability.

ABOUT AXA XL1

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

SOURCE AXA XL