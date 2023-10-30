AXA XL extends Ecosystem access to clients across multiple insurance lines in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help clients uncover new technology and innovative solutions that can minimize and manage business risks, AXA XL has extended AXA XL Ecosystem access to clients across its Property & Casualty and Specialty insurance lines. The AXA XL Ecosystem is a suite of business solutions that leverages partnerships and services to help our clients advance risk management and support sustainable business growth, helping to drive risk-reducing innovation across clients' businesses. 

"We're excited to extend access further with new technologies and innovative solutions that can help our clients address business risks across their operations," said Donna Nadeau, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer for the Americas. "By leveraging these solutions, businesses can enhance their safety protocols, protect their people and properties, minimize liability, and improve their overall performance."

According to Rose Hall, Head of Innovation for AXA XL in the Americas, "Through the Ecosystem, we're empowering our clients to actively manage risk across their operations. With so many new technologies and services to choose from, we're taking on a lot of the legwork for our clients by pre-qualifying our Preferred Partners and negotiating preferential pricing. In today's operating environment, where the cost of everything, including risk, is more expensive, taking preventive measures wherever possible has to be part of the risk management strategy. The Ecosystem can help."

AXA XL first developed its Ecosystem for its construction clients to support the adoption of new technologies that could elevate the industry's risk management efforts. The Ecosystem has since evolved with new technologies, risk management partnerships and other offers to address business risks across diverse industries.

From workplace safety to property loss prevention, from telematics to underground utility mapping, from bullet-proof walls to disaster response services, AXA XL teams up with a variety of partners to find innovative risk management tools and technologies. The newest Preferred Partners to join the AXA XL Ecosystem include:

  • Driver Technologies, an app-based telematics solution that uses the driver's cellphone to provide driver and front facing cameras, and drive analytics.
  • Gabriel, a security software solution that detects, automates, and supports the response to violent threats.
  • KT Security Solutions, collapsible bullet-proof walls for protection during active shooter situations.
  • LAIIER, self-adhesive smart water leak sensors that fit into tiny spaces.
  • Modjoul, worker wearable technology to help detect and prevent ergonomic injuries.
  • Reveal, 3D underground utility mapping to help prevent underground utility strikes.
  • Saya Life, water monitoring and leak detection technology.
  • Voxel, real-time, AI-based, closed-circuit video analysis to help detect workplace hazards and the root causes of injury.

News Releases in Similar Topics

