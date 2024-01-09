AXA XL extends U.S. Mid-Market insurance offering to mid-size contractors with addition of John Schwirtz

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL continues the build out of its U.S. Mid-Market insurance business, now extending its multi-line insurance offering to mid-size construction businesses with the addition of John Schwirtz as Head of Construction, US Mid-Market. Based in Boston, Mr. Schwirtz reports to Matt Waters, Head of AXA XL's U.S. Mid-Market Business.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Waters said, "Business risks are not getting any less complicated, especially for the construction industry. Mid-size contractors have a lot to gain from our expertise addressing large complex construction risks and our product offerings that their largest competitors rely on. Under John's leadership, we'll leverage AXA XL's already strong industry relationships, expertise and innovation within the construction insurance market and offer mid-market contractors the same high-level of underwriting and quality coverage that our largest clients have come to expect from us."

Mr. Schwirtz joins AXA XL from Liberty Mutual where he most recently served as Division Vice President, Middle Market Northeast. He brings more than a decade of underwriting management experience, across multiple disciplines, including risk management and specialty energy. In his new role, Mr. Schwirtz will build out a Mid-Market underwriting team dedicated to providing mid-size contractors with guaranteed-cost insurance programs, and superior underwriting service.

"To assure that we could deliver a high-level of service and reliability to our mid-market brokers and clients, we took a very targeted approach in launching our Mid-Market capabilities. First, we assembled our Private Equity underwriting unit, then General Industries and now to begin the build of mid-sized Construction," explained Mr. Waters. "It's worked really, well so far. Our brokers and clients now feel our commitment to the space and are pleased with the talent we've hired. The addition of John only furthers that commitment and positions us for long-term growth and success."

