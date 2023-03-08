AXA XL Insurance adds Private Equity underwriting expertise ahead of targeted U.S. Mid-Market launch

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance welcomes John Liantonio as Head of Mid-Market Private Equity, ahead of the targeted launch of its U.S. Mid-Market insurance business. Based in New York, and reporting to AXA XL's Head of U.S. Mid-Market Matt Waters, Mr. Liantonio will build the underwriting unit providing multi-line property/casualty insurance for mid-sized portfolio companies managed by Private Equity firms.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Waters, said, "In the U.S., we're taking a targeted approach in launching our Mid-Market capabilities. By focusing on a specific market segment, we can thoughtfully ramp up our underwriting capabilities and operations and extend to other business segments as we grow.

"Addressing the insurance needs of Private Equity portfolio companies gives us an extraordinary opportunity to address diverse risks while meeting the demand for efficiency and responsiveness. We are very fortunate to get John to facilitate the launch of this business and build out his team," he added.

Mr. Liantonio joins AXA XL from CNA where he headed Commercial Private Equity underwriting for the East region. He previously held positions with Travelers, also focused on the Private Equity as well as Merger & Acquisitions, and Zurich North America. He started his underwriting career at Greater New York Insurance Companies.

The team plans to officially launch its underwriting operations in July 2023. At launch, AXA XL's U.S. Mid-Market team will offer Workers Compensation, Commercial Auto, General Liability, Property and Umbrella.

AXA XL's Mid-Market team is actively building out AXA XL's target mid-market client offering in the U.S., leveraging its strength in underwriting, data, claims handling and global capabilities.

