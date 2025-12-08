AXA XL Joins ISASecure to Strengthen Cybersecurity Risk Prevention Through the Adoption of ISA/IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Standards

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced that AXA XL has officially joined ISASecure®, the globally recognized certification program that validates conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards for industrial automation and control systems (IACS) cybersecurity.

AXA XL is the commercial property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA SA, one of the world's largest commercial insurance reinsurance companies. Among its offerings are comprehensive cyber insurance solutions. Risk consulting is another key component of AXA XL's service offerings. AXA XL Risk Consulting services are designed to help clients identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their operations, including cyber threats. This includes providing expert advice on risk management strategies, loss prevention and safety improvements tailored to the specific needs of each client. By combining insurance solutions with risk consulting, AXA XL aims to deliver a comprehensive approach to managing complex risks, helping clients reduce potential losses and enhance their resilience.

This new partnership with ISASecure reflects AXA XL's ongoing mission to strengthen their knowledge and assistance in providing superior client risk consulting services and allow them to strengthen their security-by-design approach to integrating cybersecurity into corporate management.

"It is an honor to welcome AXA XL into the ISASecure program," said Mark DeAngelo, ISASecure program manager. "Today's critical infrastructure demands comprehensive, rigorously validated cybersecurity. We look forward to collaborating with AXA XL as we advance our mission of partnership, certification and standards-based product development to help achieve a more secure world."

According to Rebiah Bardot-Girard, AXA XL's head of cyber risk consulting services, "Becoming a member of ISASecure really strengthens our ability to support clients with their operational technology (OT) cybersecurity needs. This accreditation means our team can now access the ISASecure certification framework, which will help us better identify, assess and manage the OT risks our clients face from cyber threats. Our goal is to provide practical, standards-based solutions that weave cybersecurity into the heart of their operations and strategies — so they can build more resilient and secure working environments."

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), ISASecure® is a globally recognized certification program that provides assurance for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems (IACS). Through rigorous conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, ISASecure certifications validate that products and supplier practices meet internationally recognized benchmarks for OT security.

ISASecure's global ecosystem includes leaders such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, GSK, Saudi Aramco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, National Cyber Security Agency – Qatar, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Trane Technologies and Yokogawa, among others.

www.isasecure.org

