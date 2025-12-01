ISA Publishes New Position Paper on the Cloud in OT

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the publication of "Cloud Computing in OT Environments," a position paper that establishes a stance on when and how cloud technologies could be responsibly leveraged within operational technology (OT) systems. As OT and IT converge, ISA's new paper provides guidance to help industry leaders navigate benefits, risks and implementation considerations for cloud adoption in automation.

The position paper emphasizes that real-time, closed-loop control should remain at or near the physical process due to availability, reliability and latency requirements. At the same time, it highlights significant value for cloud enablement in appropriate OT applications, including improved data management, enhanced analytics, cost efficiency, scalability and better collaboration across distributed teams and sites.

Key application areas detailed in the paper include:

Remote Operations: Cloud infrastructure can enable secure, robust, redundant operations and disaster recovery with system support in remote facilities.





Predictive Maintenance: Machinery providers can apply advanced analytics such as vibration data processing to anticipate failures and reduce downtime and maintenance cost.





Smart Manufacturing: Organizations can optimize supply chain operations from procurement and material planning to demand forecasting, inventory and logistics.





: Organizations can optimize supply chain operations from procurement and material planning to demand forecasting, inventory and logistics. Energy Management: Cloud computing can handle big data in smart grids, demand-side programs, building energy systems, energy hubs and dispatching.

The paper also outlines core challenges that distinguish OT environments from IT cloud migrations, including:

Cybersecurity: Expanded attack surface and the need for defense-in-depth.





Latency: Avoiding time-sensitive functions in the cloud.





Reliability: Designing for loss of connectivity with proper on-site versus cloud allocation.





Compatibility: Integrating legacy OT systems with modern cloud platforms.





: Integrating legacy OT systems with modern cloud platforms. Culture and Change Management: Training teams accustomed to on-premise workflows.

"Cloud is not a one-size-fits-all solution for OT, but when applied to the right use cases, it can unlock meaningful improvements in resilience, insight and efficiency," said Claire Fallon, executive director and CEO of ISA. "With this new position paper, ISA intends to advance the conversation around cloud computing and OT while upholding the safety, security and reliability that OT environments demand."

As the leading developer of globally adopted automation standards, ISA provides the frameworks and competency programs needed to adopt cloud responsibly. The ISA/IEC 62443 series offers a comprehensive, flexible approach to industrial automation and control systems cybersecurity — foundational for any cloud strategy in OT environments. The ISASecure® certification program provides OT cybersecurity assurance by validating rigorous conformance of products and supplier practices to ISA/IEC 62443. ISA further supports the automation profession through education, certifications and alignment to the U.S. Department of Labor's Automation Competency Model, ensuring today's workforce can safely and effectively implement emerging technologies.

ISA's latest position paper invites industry leaders, policymakers and academia to collaborate on standards development, education and workforce readiness to enable resilient cloud infrastructures that benefit the broader industrial ecosystem.

"Cloud Computing in OT Environments" is available now at www.isa.org/position-papers.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

