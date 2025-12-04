Update to ISA/IEC 62443 Series Includes Guidance on Security Protection Schemes for IACS

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — has announced the publication of ISA-TR62443-2-2-2025, Security for Industrial Automation and Control Systems, Part 2-2: IACS Security Protection Scheme. This technical report is the latest update to the ISA/IEC 62443 series, the widely used global consensus-based automation and control systems cybersecurity standards and technical reports.

ISA-TR62443-2-2-2025 provides actionable guidance for developing, validating, operating and maintaining a comprehensive security protection scheme (SPS) that safeguards industrial automation and control systems (IACS) in the operating environment. Built upon foundational content from the ISA/IEC 62443 series, the report offers clear models based on established requirements, as well as methods for assessment and validation.

The goal of this document is to ensure the asset owner/operator implementing an IACS security program (SP) has the proper mechanisms and procedures to manage the various risks resulting from cyberthreats to IACS.

"ISA‑TR62443‑2‑2 gives asset owners and operators a risk-based approach for day‑to‑day security actions," said Eric Cosman, ISA99 co-chair. "By bringing together technical controls, process maturity and clear accountability, this guidance based on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards can help organizations sustain cyber protection across the entire IACS lifecycle."

To learn more about the ISA/IEC 62443 series, visit www.isa.org/62443standards.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

About ISAGCA

The ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) is a collaborative forum to advance OT cybersecurity awareness, education, readiness, standardization and knowledge sharing. ISAGCA is made up of 50+ member companies and industry groups, representing more than $1.5 trillion in aggregate revenue across more than 2,400 combined worldwide locations. Automation and cybersecurity provider members serve 31 different industries, underscoring the broad applicability of the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards. Learn more at www.isagca.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation