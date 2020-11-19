AXA XL launches Construction Ecosystem Tech Library, and announces 20 new tech solution partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business officially launched its Construction Ecosystem, an integrated digital platform, capable of connecting innovative construction technology providers to help AXA XL's contractor clients monitor and aggregate data to help manage risks on their jobsites and across their organizations. As part of the launch, AXA XL unveils a Tech Library, giving customers access to its growing list of curated construction technology partners.

According to Gary Kaplan, president of AXA XL's North America Construction business, "We can connect technologies together to create a digital environment where clients can see their information all in one spot providing a risk dashboard, benchmarking capabilities, access to project status information, claims trending and more. The construction industry may have once been slow to adapt to technology, but that's changing, and we're excited to be an integral part of driving that change."

"Technology has proven to be tremendously valuable during a time when contractors are challenged to continue operations while maintaining a safe and socially-distanced work environment. We are seeing increased interest from our contractor customers in adopting technologies that enhance performance and productivity, and reduce jobsite risks." explained Rose Hall, AXA XL's VP, Head of Construction Innovation. "Likewise, as a result of feedback from us and our clients, our tech partners quickly pivoted to address the needs of our customers by adapting their solutions to meet new problems – such as social distancing on the jobsite – or adjusted to better address known exposures, such contractual liability, fleet risks, and water intrusion."

"Collaboration has driven the success of our Ecosystem's development and will continue to be an important part of shaping the types of technologies that contractors will adopt to help them solve their most pressing problems on the jobsite, and across their entire operation," added Mr. Kaplan.

Providing all-in-one access to data and information from connected tech solutions aimed at helping reduce contractors' risk, AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem's capabilities include:

Auto and Casualty Claims Benchmarking and Trends

Forecasted Weather Risks and Historical Weather Data

Project Specific Status and Alerts

Integrated Data from third-party technologies

Technology Library of curated tech solutions

In addition to eight previously announced tech partners, AXA XL has added an additional 20 tech solution providers to the Tech Library – a collection of curated technology products and services that may help improve jobsite performance and safety including:

Compass (by Bespoke Metrics), Document Crunch, Eddy Solutions, GoFor Delivers, JBKnowledge, myComply, On-Site Solutions, OpenSpace, Procore, Proxxi, Real Time Risk Solutions, Safe Drive Systems, Safehub, Safesite, SmartCompliance, SmartPM, StrongArm Tech, StructionSite, tattletale, and Zendrive.

For more information or to visit the Tech Library (open in Chrome) to learn more about these tech partners, visit the Construction Ecosystem landing page: www.axaxl.com/construction-ecosystem

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

