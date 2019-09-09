AXA XL Launches Local Captive Insurance Capabilities in Canada and Appoints Alonso Y. Tello to Lead New Practice

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To address growing demand for captive and alternative risk transfer expertise in Canada, AXA XL has launched a local Captive Practice which will be led by expert Alonso Y. Tello.

Urs Uhlmann, CEO and Country Manager AXA XL, Canada said: "We are very excited to launch local captive capabilities in Canada. As a global practice, our specialized background will lead our growing business in the country while continuing to strengthen existing relationships with clients and brokers from all industries and sectors."

Mr. Tello's appointment is part of AXA XL's continued growth to bring in top talent and expand the group's services for Canadian large commercial customers and brokers.

Regarding Mr. Tello's appointment, Mr. Uhlmann added: "We are particularly excited to kick-off this new Canada-based practice with the leadership of a captive expert like Alonso. His vast experience in the space will be a great asset to our Canada-focused practice by combining his expertise in the international market with AXA XL's unparalleled global capabilities."

In this new role, Mr. Tello will oversee the continued growth of AXA XL's captive business in Canada. He will provide technical support across business lines in structuring global captive programs; ensure global programs are in compliance and following best practices; and work with AXA XL clients and broking partners to develop new and innovative captive products.

Mr. Tello joins AXA XL from Zurich in London where he most recently served as Senior Fronting Manager – Captive Services and ART (Commercial Insurance UK). He brings a decade of experience in the industry focusing on captive, integrated multiline multi-year, loss portfolio transfers, as well as large multinational Property and Casualty lines. Mr. Tello holds a degree in legal studies with a specialization in financial regulation from the University of Waterloo. He also holds two professional designations: Certified Risk Management (CRM) and Chartered Insurance Professional (CPI) by the University of Toronto and the Insurance Institute of Canada respectively.

AXA XL's offers global programs and captive fronting across a wide range of lines, including, general liability, workers compensation, property, business interruption, environmental, marine cargo and professional liability. AXA XL and its Network Partners can provide insurance coverage in more than 215 countries.

