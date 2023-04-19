AXA XL partners with the Royal Academy of Arts to launch the AXA Art Prize UK 2023

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is pleased to announce its partnership with the Royal Academy of Arts, London (RA) to launch the AXA Art Prize UK 2023. The Prize will award £10,000 to an outstanding work of figurative art by a student from the RA's 2023 Summer Exhibition.

The annual RA Summer Exhibition, from which the winning piece for the AXA Art Prize UK will be chosen, has run without interruption since 1769. The show highlights the work of artists from all different backgrounds (from internationally renowned artists and Royal Academicians to young emerging talent) on all types of medium (prints, paintings, film and photography to sculpture, architectural works, and more.) The AXA Art Prize UK will be awarded in June 2023, one of a number of prizes for outstanding works within the Exhibition.

Commenting, Sean McGovern, CEO UK & Lloyds Market, AXA XL said: "The goal of this partnership is two-fold: to support emerging artistic talent and figurative art-making in the UK, and to highlight the importance of preserving cultural heritage."

The new AXA Art Prize UK 2023 builds on AXA XL's 15-year legacy of recognizing young artists in the United Kingdom through the prestigious student art show and guide known as the "Catlin Art Prize", and in the United States through the AXA Art Prize US student art competition, currently in its sixth year.

Axel Rüger, Secretary and Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Arts said: "We are grateful to AXA for supporting the Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition with a new prize for figurative art. As an open submission competition, the Summer Exhibition provides a unique opportunity for any artist to exhibit their work in the galleries and we look forward to recognising outstanding submissions that explore the human figure with the AXA Art Prize UK 2023".

"It is a privilege to partner with the Royal Academy of Arts to highlight figurative artists in the UK. The recognition and support of artists, no matter their background, is a pilar of our work as we partner with museums, galleries, universities, and individual collectors to protect and preserve art for future generations," added Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, AXA XL.

AXA XL, a division of AXA, is one of the largest fine art insurers in the world. Our fine arts professionals have built a solid foundation based on years of industry experience in understanding the value, both financial and sentimental, when it comes to safeguarding works of art, jewelry, and specie. With AXA XL's global footprint that includes over 1,200 highly experienced, locally empowered claims professionals managing covered claims in more than 200 countries and territories, we'll be there for you – wherever and whenever you need us. To learn more, please visit www.axaxl.com

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL1

AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

About the Royal Academy of Art

The Royal Academy's annual Summer Exhibition is the world's largest open submission contemporary art show. Each year the Royal Academy of Arts presents a number of prizes for outstanding works within the Summer Exhibition. The Summer Exhibition 2023 will run from 13 June to 20 August 2023.

The Royal Academy of Arts was founded by King George III in 1768. It has a unique position in being an independent, privately funded institution led by eminent artists and architects whose purpose is to be a clear, strong voice for art and artists. Its public programme promotes the creation, enjoyment and appreciation of the visual arts through exhibitions, education and debate.

The Royal Academy is an independent charity. It does not receive revenue funding from the government so is reliant upon the support of its visitors, donors, sponsors, patrons and loyal Friends.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795347/AXA_XL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AXA XL