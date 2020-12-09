AXA XL promotes Rose Hall to newly created role as Head of Construction Innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business has promoted Rose Hall, P.E., formerly head Strategic Operations Manager for Construction Risk Engineering, to the newly created role as Vice President, Head of Construction Innovation, reporting to Gary Kaplan, president of AXA XL's Construction insurance business.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Kaplan said, "With the advancement of technology quickly becoming a crucial element of construction risk management, many of our most sophisticated contractors have internal leaders tasked to driving tech adoption initiatives. We now have our own dedicated resource to support our customers' technology adoption and innovation efforts and lead the way toward 'next generation' construction risk management. Rose has played a key role in turning this opportunity into a reality, helping with the recent launch of our Construction Ecosystem, the build out of our Tech Library and our Technology Adoption Maturity Index (TAMI). In her new role, she'll continue to drive ours and our clients' tech adoption, provide leadership and direction in the development and implementation of ecosystems, technology solutions, and enhanced customer service initiatives."

Ms. Hall joined AXA XL in 2015 as a Construction Risk Engineer. Prior to her AXA XL tenure, she worked as a consultant providing litigation support and expert witness testimony services on construction-related claims and legal matters. Ms. Hall spent the first 10 years of her career in the construction industry, serving in various roles including design engineering, preconstruction, estimating, purchasing, project management, and risk management. She received her undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University and earned her Master of Science in Civil Engineering/Construction Engineering and Management from Stanford University. She holds numerous accreditations including P.E., LEED AP, CRIS, and CLMP, participates in IRMI and ClaimsXchange advisory boards, and was awarded Insurance Business America's Elite Women in Insurance in 2017 and 2020, and CLM Professional of the Year in 2019.

