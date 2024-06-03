AXA XL reorganizes insurance operation in the Americas to better align with client needs

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has reorganized its insurance underwriting operations in the Americas, aligning under three business segments – Large Commercial, Mid-Market and Professional.

According to Lucy Pilko, Americas CEO, "After taking a close look at our structure, we're making changes to our regional model to optimize how we work and how our brokers and clients work with us. We're organizing ourselves with the client in mind, giving our brokers and clients an easy access point to all product lines."

To serve the multiline insurance needs of AXA XL's largest clients in U.S., Bermuda, and Canada, the Americas' Large Commercial business segment brings together Casualty, Property, Cyber, Construction & Energy, and Specialty product lines, including Aviation and Marine, along with Wholesale Solutions, inclusive of E&S and Programs. The new business segment is led by Donna Nadeau as Head of Large Commercial. Ms. Nadeau assumes this new role after most recently serving as the Americas' Chief Underwriting Officer. She brings more than three decades of industry experience.

"Our Mid-Market underwriting operation, led by Matthew Waters as Head of Mid-Market successfully launched last year. This business is dedicated to meeting the property & casualty insurance needs of businesses with less than $1 Billion in revenue. Now, in this realignment, we're bringing together more product lines for our mid-size clients and extending our offering to mid-size businesses in Canada," noted Ms. Pilko. "We're pleased to add Environmental, Inland Marine, and Excess & Lead Umbrella for mid-size clients, along with mid-size Construction capabilities together under this segment."

AXA XL's Professional business segment will continue to address clients' Director & Officer (D&O), Merger & Acquisition (M&A), Crime and Kidnap, Ransom & Extortion (KRE) insurance needs. Given AXA XL's Professional team's unique market leadership position, it will continue to operate as a vertical segment within the portfolio, managed by its existing Operating Committee – Tony Giacco, John Burrows, Sean Hearn, and Jim Koval.

"We look forward to sharing more as our new structure continues to take shape," said Ms. Pilko.

SOURCE AXA XL