AXA XL Risk Consulting appoints Sheri Wilbanks as Global Casualty Risk Engineering Leader

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Risk Consulting has appointed Sheri Wilbanks as its Global Casualty & Environmental Lines of Business Manager. Based in New York and reporting to Corinne Vitrac, Chief Executive of AXA XL Risk Consulting, Ms. Wilbanks will be responsible for building a global Casualty & Environmental Risk Consulting practice to provide market-leading risk management services for clients and AXA XL's underwriting teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Vitrac, Chief Executive of AXA XL Risk Consulting, said: "We are very excited to welcome seasoned risk engineering talent like Sheri. Under Sheri's leadership, we will develop new service offerings that can help our clients with loss prevention strategies to control their workers compensation, product liability, environmental and other operational exposures. Sheri and her team will also provide valuable insight to our underwriting teams to support their risk selection and underwriting decisions."

A chemical engineer by training, Ms. Wilbanks' insurance career includes tenure with AIG where she most recently served as Global Innovation Lead for AIG's Client Risk Solutions division. Prior to that position, she served as Casualty and Financial Lines Regional Risk Consulting Manager for AIG Asia. To her new role at AXA XL, she also brings extensive experience in and serving the healthcare industry where she began her career as a research and development engineer.

Ms. Wilbanks joins AXA XL Risk Consulting's Management Committee, led by Ms. Vitrac, which also includes:

Property Line of Business Manager and Deputy CEO Jonathan Salter

Construction, Marine, Transport Lines of Business Manager Jean-Marc Radureau

Regional Manager for Europe , Martin Vinkenflügel

, Regional Manager for US, Scott Ewing

Regional Manager for Asia , Krishnan Venkatraman ; and

, ; and Innovation & Business Development Manager Maxime Ambourg

Head of IT system and Central Processing Brenda Holbrook

Head of Technical office Karim Karzazi

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL[1]



AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com.



ABOUT AXA XL RISK CONSULTING



AXA XL Risk Consulting delivers a comprehensive range of risk management solutions and consulting services. Our global network of professionals helps identify current and future risks, while providing practical and realistic solutions to optimize and mitigate them. We empower our clients to improve business results and protect brand value. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, www.axaxl.com.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting.



SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

