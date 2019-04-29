AXA XL Risk Consulting offers "big picture" risk management capabilities with enhanced client portal, SiteForward

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses visualize their risk exposures and make informed loss prevention decisions, AXA XL Risk Consulting launched its next generation client portal, SiteForward. The enhanced web-based platform offers a suite of risk management capabilities and tools to help AXA XL insurance clients visualize their business operations, track potential risk exposures and gain insight to make informed risk management decisions.

According to Corinne Vitrac, Chief Executive of AXA XL Risk Consulting, "We are proud to have SiteForward as part of our risk mitigation services, and more importantly, we are excited to make it part of our clients' risk management toolboxes. This platform combines the best features of AXA Matrix and XL Catlin's risk engineering portals and offers robust data visualization tools that helps our clients understand their operational risks, take additional steps to protect their assets and empowers them to look ahead in making well-informed risk management decisions."

Jonathan Salter, head of Property Risk Engineering, added: "SiteForward offers sophisticated, flexible online reporting capabilities to help our clients make sense of detailed risk data. The ability to 'slice and dice' data across a global portfolio of operations provides powerful insights to our clients, helping identify exposures, set strategies to address them and help control insurance costs. "

With 24/7 access, AXA XL Risk Consulting's SiteForward platform:

Allows clients to generate multiple reports -- available in English, French, German or Spanish-- that combine industry standards, risk management strategies and loss control techniques with their own customer data

Offers up Risk Ratings and Global Engineering Account Rating (RQRs & GEARs) – based on construction features, sprinkler protection, water supply, surveillance, warehousing protection, special hazards, occupancy classes, management programs and pre-emergency planning -- for each business location along with RQR & GEAR Benchmarking that enables AXA XL clients to:

Identify where to focus risk management improvement efforts or additional investment

Produce a shareable scorecard for any given location

Identify weakness in their risk management program

Assist corporate management in benchmarking divisions or locations globally

Help drive behavior to increase loss control and potentially lower a company's total cost of insurance

Generates risk recommendations, including expected cost benefit, at a single location level, a division level, or for all of a business' properties globally.

SiteForward's capabilities will continue to expand in upcoming releases to provide relevant, intuitive risk rating tools for clients.

Read more about AXA XL Risk Consulting capabilities and future plans in a discussion with Corinne Vitrac and Jonathan Salter on AXA XL's Fast Fast Forward.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL RISK CONSULTING AXA XL Risk Consulting delivers a comprehensive range of risk management solutions and consulting services. Our global network of professionals helps identify current and future risks, while providing practical and realistic solutions to optimize and mitigate them. We empower our clients to improve business results and protect brand value. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

Related Links

https://axaxl.com

