AXA XL strengthens underwriting team in Canada

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for underwriting expertise in Canada, AXA XL announced that it has added five seasoned underwriters to its core team in the country.

Renato Rodrigues, Country Manager and CEO for Canada, said: "We continue to bring together underwriting experts with a true entrepreneurial spirit and a great understanding for the demands that existing and emerging risks bring to our clients and brokers."

The new team members joining Canada's Casualty, Professional and Property groups are based in Toronto and report to the respective Heads of each specialized business line.

Joining the Casualty team and reporting to Liana Martire, Head of Casualty, Canada are the following experts:

Gladys Adams , Senior Underwriter

Joseph Renton , Senior Underwriter

Gary Tobin , Senior Underwriter

Reporting to Chris Lawrence, Head of Professional liability, Canada:

Charles Benson , Senior Underwriter

Reporting to Jennifer Arezes, Head of Property, Construction & Energy, Canada:

John Hua , Senior Underwriter, Commercial Property

"By expanding our underwriting resources with skilled and knowledgeable team members it is now even easier for us to work closely together with our clients and brokers in finding answers to their increasingly complex needs," added Mr. Rodrigues.

AXA XL provides traditional and innovative insurance solutions as well as risk management products and services for mid-sized to large multinational companies across Canada and in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

