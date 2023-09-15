AXA XL to host live webinar to discuss climate change's impact water resources during Climate Week NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Climate Week NYC (September 17-24, 2023), AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of global insurance company AXA, is hosting a live webinar focused on water, a valuable resource greatly impacted by climate change, but often overlooked in organizations' risk management plans.    

The live webinar -- The Climate Water Nexus: Why Water-Related Risk is an Important Part of Climate Strategieswill be held Monday, September 18, at 10:30 a.m. Registration is open to the public. 

According to AXA XL's Global Sustainability Director Suzanne Scatliffe, "Water is heavily impacted by climate change but frequently, water issues are not appropriately addressed in climate risk management.  As an insurer, AXA XL works with clients and stakeholders across industry and society to understand the risks posed by too much, too little, or poor-quality water."

Attendees will hear more from Ms. Scatliffe as well as other water and risk management experts as they share ideas and guidance on how organizations can improve their climate strategies with a greater focus on water risk.  Speakers include:

  • Dr Francesca O'Hanlon, Senior Manager, Water, who leads the water security strategy for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) – the largest bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company.
  • Emily Landis, the Climate and Ocean strategy lead within The Nature Conservancy's Global Tackle Climate Change team.
  • David Rawe, Director of Risk Management, Las Vegas Valley Water District, a global leader in water distribution for Southern Nevada. 
  • Ellen Shaddock, Sustainability Project Manager, who has been leading on AXA XL's Valuing Water initiative for the last three years.

