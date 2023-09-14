AXA XL welcomes Anthony Dagostino as Global Chief Cyber Underwriting Officer for Commercial Lines

News provided by

AXA XL

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the appointment of Anthony Dagostino to a newly created role of Global Chief Cyber Underwriting Officer, Commercial Lines. Based in New York, Mr. Dagostino will report to Libby Benet, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer.

According to Ms. Benet, "Cybersecurity continues to be a top risk management concern for clients across AXA.  Cyber is a strategic growth area for the group and we're excited to attract seasoned cyber talent like Anthony to help us maximize our global resources, adopt best practices, and tap into our collective cyber expertise across AXA's entities to best serve commercial clients."

Mr. Dagostino joins AXA XL from Converge, a cyber insurance and risk management provider which he founded. He brings more than 20 years of cyber insurance experience to this new role.  Mr. Dagostino will lead an AXA-wide team tasked with creating product and service solutions for cyber risk transfer for commercial clients of all sizes, establishing a clear risk appetite and globally consistent cyber underwriting guidelines, managing aggregation risk, assisting in the recruitment and development of cyber talent, and developing prevention and recovery services for AXA clients.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

 

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL

Also from this source

AXA XL Appoints Odette Novoa as Underwriting Manager, Fine Art & Specie, US Central Region

AXA XL appoints Lucy Pilko as Chief Executive Officer, Insurance in the Americas.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.