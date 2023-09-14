AXA XL welcomes Anthony Dagostino as Global Chief Cyber Underwriting Officer for Commercial Lines

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced the appointment of Anthony Dagostino to a newly created role of Global Chief Cyber Underwriting Officer, Commercial Lines. Based in New York, Mr. Dagostino will report to Libby Benet, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer.

According to Ms. Benet, "Cybersecurity continues to be a top risk management concern for clients across AXA. Cyber is a strategic growth area for the group and we're excited to attract seasoned cyber talent like Anthony to help us maximize our global resources, adopt best practices, and tap into our collective cyber expertise across AXA's entities to best serve commercial clients."

Mr. Dagostino joins AXA XL from Converge, a cyber insurance and risk management provider which he founded. He brings more than 20 years of cyber insurance experience to this new role. Mr. Dagostino will lead an AXA-wide team tasked with creating product and service solutions for cyber risk transfer for commercial clients of all sizes, establishing a clear risk appetite and globally consistent cyber underwriting guidelines, managing aggregation risk, assisting in the recruitment and development of cyber talent, and developing prevention and recovery services for AXA clients.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL