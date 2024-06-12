AXA XL's Alternative Capital Team Selects Clearwater Analytics as its Provider for Investment Accounting Services

BOISE, Idaho and PARIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that AXA XL's alternative capital team has selected Clearwater to provide strategic support for a portion of its investment portfolio. As one of the world's largest property and casualty re/insurers, AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally.

After carefully reviewing the investment management reporting solutions in the market, the AXA XL alternative capital team chose Clearwater for its proven reliability, accuracy, and comprehensive ability to meet their complex accounting book of record and regulatory requirements, including customized general ledger entries.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome AXA XL as a Clearwater client," said Keith Viverito, General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that radically simplify investment management and accounting workflows and reporting. Our solutions provide our clients with best-in-class investment analytics and a single source of truth for their investment portfolios across all asset classes. These solutions help them achieve their strategic growth and investment objectives and navigate a constantly evolving regulatory landscape."

