AXA XL's Mergers & Acquisitions Insurance Team Announces Key Promotions

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) insurance team in the U.S. has promoted Michelle Jensen and Pietro Tarone to the roles of Senior Underwriter and Underwriter, respectively. Ms. Jensen and Mr. Tarone are based in New York and report to Joseph Laws and Michael McGowan, who co-lead M&A Insurance in North America.

M&A insurance solutions continue to be a key focus for AXA XL as brokers are increasingly looking for underwriting partners with unmatched capabilities and functional expertise in this technical and specialized area.

Ms. Jensen joined AXA XL's M&A insurance team as an underwriter in 2018. She previously served as an associate in Ice Miller LLP's Business Group, concentrating in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions and general corporate matters. Michelle received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and psychology from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers University School of Law. Michelle is licensed to practice law in New York state.

Mr. Tarone joined AXA XL as in intern in 2017 while he was completing law school. Upon graduation, he joined the team full time as an associate underwriter. Pietro received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management from University of Massachusetts at Amherst and his Juris Doctorate degree from Brooklyn Law School.

AXA XL offers M&A insurance for various risks associated with mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spinoffs, private equity investments and other commercial transactions. The M&A insurance group provides bespoke coverage and unique risk shifting arrangements that can help facilitate transactions and add value for all parties.

