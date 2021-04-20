AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business enlists Risk Control Technologies to deliver clients' loss prevention data

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's North America Construction insurance business has teamed up with Risk Control Technologies (RCT), Inc., a risk engineering enterprise software platform specific to the insurance industry, to provide clients with easy access to risk engineering/loss prevention information.

"By enlisting RCT's platform, we can easily share this information to have ongoing discussions with our clients, helping them enhance their loss preventions efforts to protect their projects, people and profits," said Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL's North America Construction business. "Using this platform, along with our Construction Ecosystem and Technology Adoption Maturity Index (TAMI), we're intent on helping our clients improve their overall operations with quality data and information and the best technology available to them."

According to Scott Merchant, Head of Construction Risk Engineering, "The information collected by our risk engineering team provides us with valuable insight to help us accurately price, underwriting insurance coverage and guide our clients' loss prevention efforts. Overtime, we will have the ability to benchmark clients' best practices as well as provide them with a holistic, multi-line risk profile that will be invaluable and give them a deeper understanding of their risk exposures."

"AXA XL has been innovative and a big proponent in showing how greater tech adoption can help its construction clients reduce risks. We are excited to be working with them to help their clients improve risk control and safety operations, and look forward to a long partnership," explained David Da Costa, CEO of RCT.

AXA XL's Construction Risk Engineering team will use the platform to collect information from their on-going risk assessments of clients' jobsite. During a risk assessment, risk engineers evaluate a jobsite's overall risk, pinpoint possible exposures and make recommendations for corrective actions that may help minimize the risk and prevent a loss. Risk engineers will input their observations into the RCT platform to generate a report which will be emailed to clients.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT RISK CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Risk Control Technologies Inc. (RCT) is the leading provider of loss control and safety software to the insurance industry. RCT helps over 125 insurance organizations to reduce claims, streamline operations, increase customer retention, and harness powerful data insights that enable better business decisions. In addition to enhancing traditional loss control surveys and workflows, RCT provides new digital touchpoints with insureds through RCT Virtual, Direct Survey, and the Insured Portal. For more information visit riskcontroltech.com or contact us at [email protected].

