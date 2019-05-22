AXA XL's North America Property insurance team announces new roles

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL, a division of AXA, has named Raymond Chiusano to lead its North America Property insurance team's Northeast region, out of New York, and promoted Brian Gauder to lead its North Central region, out of Chicago.

According to Michele Sansone, President of AXA XL's North America Property insurance business, "It's rewarding to see colleagues, like Ray and Brian, take advantage of these new opportunities. During their tenure here, Ray and Brian have both built strong reputations and equally strong working relationships with our brokers and clients to help them address their most complex property risks. I'm excited to see them continue to advance their underwriting management careers at AXA XL."

Mr. Chiusano is assuming the role currently held by Joseph Moylan who announced his planned 2020 retirement. In the interim, the pair will work together to transition the management of AXA XL's Northeast regional book of property business. Prior to this recent promotion, Mr. Chiusano served as Mid-Atlantic Regional Underwriting Leader responsible for growth and production of property insurance business throughout the Mid-Atlantic states. Preceding that role, he served as Chief Property Underwriter in AXA XL's Bermuda Insurance operations. In Bermuda he managed general property large accounts, many of which were Global Fortune 1000 clients, representing multiple industries. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

Mr. Gauder, as Regional Underwriting Leader, North Central for AXA XL's North America Property insurance business, will oversee a team of underwriters with focus on helping businesses throughout the Midwest manage their global and domestic property risks. He is a graduate of Bradley University and earned his Master of Business Administration from DePaul University.

Mr. Gauder steps into the role formerly held by Jeff Williams, who recently assumed a newly created position as Platinum Property Line Leader. In his new role, Mr. Williams is charged with helping property underwriting teams in the US, Canada and Bermuda maintain consistent underwriting practice and standards for a portfolio of accounts that purchase 100% of their property coverage from AXA XL.

To complement the Platinum Property Line Leader role, North America Property also created the role of Shared and Layered Property Line Leader role filled by AXA XL's David Nored. In this focused role, Mr. Nored will ensure consistent property underwriting standards and practices across the shared and layered account portfolio for North America Property underwriting teams.

"The continued growth of our North America Property portfolio is presenting a number of opportunities for our team," added Ms. Sansone. "It is wonderful to promote such talented individuals at AXA XL in roles that will further support a robust property portfolio; and subsequently, enhance our strong values of creating long term broker and client relationships."

AXA XL's North America Property business meets the global and domestic property insurance needs for a wide variety of commercial businesses and industries. Coverages include Equipment Breakdown E&S Property and General Property, delivered by a dedicated team of underwriters, risk engineers and property claims managers who specialize in addressing large, complex property risks.

