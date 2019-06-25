Axcelis Announces First Order for 'Purion XE Power Series' Implanter

BEVERLY, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has received the first order for the new Purion XE Power Series™ implanter from a leading power device manufacturer. The new Purion XE product line extension will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, mobile and the IoT market spaces. The system is scheduled to ship in the third quarter.

The Purion XE Power Series utilizes Axcelis' innovative solution for high temperature silicon carbide processing, which provides the capability to process 150mm SiC substrates to temperatures up to 700°C. This novel technology is core to the Purion Power Series platform, and was developed on the Purion M Power Series. The system also utilizes Axcelis' proprietary ELS source technology to deliver the highest and most stable Aluminum beam currents for industry leading productivity and source lifetime. All Purion ion implanters are based on a high-performance common platform, which enables Axcelis to leverage innovative designs that enable R&D across all product lines more efficiently and cost effectively, and provides customers with the best technology as soon as possible.

Bill Bintz, executive vice president, product development, commented, "We continue to make strides on our market segmentation strategy, by expanding the Purion platform with new product extensions featuring enabling technology aimed at emerging markets. Building on our Silicon Carbide expertise, the Purion XE Power Series provides customers with unmatched reliability and productivity, combined with uniquely differentiated high temperature implantation and flexible substrate handling capability. Power devices continue to be one of the fastest growing segments in IC manufacturing. We look forward to working closely with our customers as they expand their manufacturing capabilities in this market."

Purion Power Series™

The Company's Purion Power Series was designed to meet the growing market demand for the power device market. The Purion Power Series was developed with enabling technology to specifically address the unique needs of emerging power device applications. This includes the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes from 150mm to 300mm as well as various substrates including Si and SiC, along with its precision wafer temperature control technology, all accomplished while delivering the industry's highest throughput and capital efficiency. The product line includes the Purion M Power Series™ for medium current, the Purion H Power Series™ for high current and the Purion XE Power Series™ for high energy.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

