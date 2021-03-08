Axcelis Announces First Shipment Of 'Purion H200 SiC Power Series' Implanter

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis is committed to delivering the best in class solutions that support the global adoption of EV and smart grid technology, which is projected to increase significantly over the next decade. The power device market continues to be one of the fastest growing segments in IC manufacturing, and represents a meaningful revenue opportunity for Axcelis. In 2020 the power device segment accounted for over 17% of our systems sales, and we expect continued growth in this segment."

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, added, "Building on our expertise in silicon carbide and leadership in this space, the Purion H200 SiC was designed in collaboration with leading customers in the power market. This new product further enhances our Power Series product family. Axcelis is the only company to offer a full suite of implanters with enabling technology to specifically address the unique needs of emerging power device applications. The shipment marks the start of a new era in cost effective high volume manufacturing of SiC power devices that are enabling the rapid transition of the automobile industry towards electric vehicles."

The Purion H200

The Purion H200 is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers' needs. Built upon the industry-proven Purion H high current beamline with its unique scanned spot beam architecture, the Purion H200 delivers the productivity of high current tools with the precision and accuracy of medium current implanters.

Purion Power Series™

The Company's Purion Power Series was designed to meet the growing market demand for the power device market. The Purion Power Series was developed with enabling technology to specifically address the unique needs of emerging power device applications. This includes the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes from 150mm to 300mm as well as various substrates including Si and SiC, along with its precision wafer temperature control technology, all accomplished while delivering the industry's highest throughput and capital efficiency. The product line includes the Purion M Power Series™ for medium current, the Purion H Power Series™ and Purion H200 Power Series™ for high current and the Purion XE Power Series™ for high energy.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.