AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE PURION M SHIPMENTS ON FOLLOW-ON ORDERS AND NEW EVALUATION TOOL PLACEMENT

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Jan 20, 2022, 08:00 ET
BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of Purion M medium current implanters to mature process technology device makers. Additionally a new Purion M evaluation tool shipped to a memory device maker. The systems shipped on various dates in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article