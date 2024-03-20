Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of 150mm 'Purion M SiC Power Series' Implanters to Leading Power Device Manufacturers in China

BEVERLY, Mass., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of the Company's Purion M™ SiC medium current implanter to several leading power device chipmakers located in China. The systems, which shipped in the first quarter, will be used for 150mm production of silicon carbide power devices supporting automotive, industrial, energy, and other power intensive applications.

President and CEO, Russell Low commented, "We look forward to supporting our customers as they expand their manufacturing capabilities in this growing silicon carbide power device segment. To meet market demand, chipmakers need to maximize their yield and add capacity, while meeting a range of technical challenges unique to power devices. The Purion M SiC Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its uniquely differentiated high temperature capability, makes it ideally suited for this expanding application."

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Applications, Greg Redinbo added "The Purion M SiC tool provides customers an implanter with a broad dose and energy range perfect for the early phases of a fab production ramp. The Purion M SiC sets the stage for the future introduction of the Purion H200™ SiC and Purion XE™ SiC. Use of the full Purion Power Series family enables higher fab productivity, lower cost of ownership and the ability to manufacture more advanced silicon carbide power devices."

