Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments of Purion H200 SiC Power Series Implanters to Leading Power Device Chipmakers in Europe and Asia

News provided by

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

23 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced shipment of multiple Purion H200 SiC Power Series™ ion implanter systems to leading power device chipmakers in Europe and Asia. Shipments include both evaluation and revenue systems and will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive industry electric vehicle (EV) applications.

Continue Reading
The Purion H200 is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers’ needs.
The Purion H200 is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers’ needs.

President and CEO Dr. Russell Low commented, "The power device market continues to grow rapidly and is a key driver of our growth globally. We are pleased to continue to support our customers' fab capacity expansion with our market leading Purion Power Series ion implanters."

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Applications Dr. Greg Redinbo stated, "Device fabrication in this segment requires high implant capital intensity for processes that require higher energy implants and higher dose implants. The Purion H200 SiC provides chipmakers with these capabilities, allowing them to optimize their fab productivity and power device performance."

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axcelis Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.