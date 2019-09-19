Axcelis Announces Next Wave Of Purion™ Innovation With The Introduction Of Three New Products

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the introduction of three new additions to the Purion Platform. The new products include:

Purion H200™ high current implanter designed to provide a comprehensive solution for high dose, higher energy applications in power device manufacturing

Purion Dragon™ revolutionary new high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed for advanced memory and logic applications

Purion XEmax™ high energy implanter, featuring patented Boost Technology™, designed for the most advanced image sensor applications

All Purion ion implanters are based on a high-performance common platform, which enables Axcelis to leverage innovative designs that enable R&D across all product lines more efficiently and cost effectively, and provides customers with the best technology.

Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're excited to introduce the next wave of Purion innovation. We continue to execute on our market segmentation strategy to expand the Purion platform with product extensions featuring enabling technology for high growth, emerging markets. These new Purion products are designed to create sustainable, competitive differentiation to support our customers' high value, high impact implant challenges. We are confident these new systems will fuel growth as the market recovers."

The Company plans to unveil the new products at an Axcelis Investor Day for the professional investment community, to be held from 2:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The event will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event will include presentations from the Company's executive team followed by a reception. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company website, www.axcelis.com. All executive officers will be in attendance. This event is by invitation only. Members of the professional investment community who wish to attend the event and reception are asked to contact investor relations at (978) 787-4079 or via email at Investor-Relations@axcelis.com.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

