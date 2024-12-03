Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Japan 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its Purion™ and GSD Ovation™ Series of ion implanters at the SEMICON Japan 2024 exhibition. The conference and exhibition are being held December 11-13, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Axcelis will be in Hall 4, Booth #4621.

Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages.

Purion Power Series™ - Featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for thin silicon, TAIKO and silicon carbide (SiC) wafer processing across the full power device applications space, and wafer handling capable for 150mm, 200mm and 300mm wafers.

- Featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for thin silicon, TAIKO and silicon carbide (SiC) wafer processing across the full power device applications space, and wafer handling capable for 150mm, 200mm and 300mm wafers. Purion H™ Series - Offering unmatched purity and precision while achieving industry leading productivity across the full high current operating space.

- Offering unmatched purity and precision while achieving industry leading productivity across the full high current operating space. Purion H200™ - Axcelis' state of the art single wafer high current medium energy implanter designed to address the unique implant needs for devices designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and power applications.

- Axcelis' state of the art single wafer high current medium energy implanter designed to address the unique implant needs for devices designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and power applications. Purion XE™ Series - The industry leading high energy implant platform with the widest energy range, including the Purion XEmax model featuring patented Boost Technology™ for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV.

- The industry leading high energy implant platform with the widest energy range, including the Purion XEmax model featuring patented Boost Technology™ for the most advanced image sensor applications up to 15MeV. Purion M™ Series - The lowest power consumption medium current implanter offering the broadest range of mid-current doses available, and unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements.

- The lowest power consumption medium current implanter offering the broadest range of mid-current doses available, and unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements. GSD Ovation™ - Providing the most cost-effective way to extend high current and high energy batch platform capability by supporting emerging applications in wafer splitting (Si and SiC) and alternate substrates (lithium tantalate and ceramic).

During the show, Axcelis will also host the following events on Thursday, Dec. 12th:

SiC Power Device Manufacturing Ion Implant Technology

Exhibitor's TechSPOT Hall 5, 15:30 - 15:50 p.m.

The power device market is at a critical inflection point as chipmakers transition from 150mm to 200mm SiC wafers. Ion implant equipment needs to offer the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes, various substrate types and operate at various implant temperatures. Please join us to learn about Axcelis' Silicon & Silicon Carbide (SiC) power semiconductor product line, SiC implant Al ion sources and productivity options and Si IGBT wafer handling and proton (H+) implant solutions.

Axcelis Happy Hour Celebration

Hall 4 Booth #4261, 16:00 – 17:00 p.m.

Join us for beverages and appetizers and meet the Axcelis team!

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Russell Low, said, "We're excited to be a part of this important market and the opportunity to provide the most advanced ion implant technology to Japan chipmakers. We are proud of our growing installed base and support infrastructure in Japan and remain focused on expanding our market share by providing customers the most innovative, enabling implant technology and support solutions to ensure their success."

Charles Pieczulewski, Axcelis Country Manager, Japan, commented, "Japan customers continue to be impressed by Axcelis' broad implant product portfolio for power, image sensor, memory and logic applications. We look forward to displaying our newest technological advancements at SEMICON Japan."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

AXCELIS CONTACTS:

Japan:

Charles Pieczulewski (Country Manager, Japan) +81.3.5860.2586

Global:

Maureen Hart (Editorial/Media) +1.978.787.4266

David Ryzhik (Investor Relations) +1.978.787.2352

