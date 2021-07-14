Axcelis Ships Multiple High Energy and High Current Systems To Leading Foundry In China

BEVERLY, Mass., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has shipped multiple Purion and legacy systems to multiple fab locations for a leading foundry located in China. The systems, including the Purion XE and Purion VXE high energy systems and the Purion H and GSD high current systems, will be used to manufacture mature process technology. The systems shipped in the second and third quarters.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "The mature process technology market continues to grow due to high demand for products in the growing 5G, mobile and automotive markets. We are very excited to have this leading foundry buy multiple product lines from Axcelis to support their ramp in production. We expect the China market will remain strong in 2021, and anticipate significant activity from our large, diverse base of domestic and multinational customers in the region."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.





