Axcelis To Participate In The 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2019

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO, and Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit, taking place Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel, New York City. The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website at www.axcelis.com.

About The 8th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.



The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 NYC Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO — formerly NANO/RTEC), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Cowen is sponsoring the networking luncheon.



The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 6, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 8th Annual NYC Summit 2019

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Guerrant Associates

Phone: (808) 882-1467

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

