AXCELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SUSQUEHANNA FINANCIAL GROUP 11th ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Mary Puma, president and CEO, Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO, and Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will participate in the Susquehanna Financial Group 11th Annual Technology Conference, taking place March 3-4, 2022 (Virtual).

Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings on Thursday, March 3rd with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Susquehanna Financial Group representative.