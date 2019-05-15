AXE® Continues Inspiring Guys to Confidently Express Themselves with Hair-Focused Social Campaign #AXEpressYourself

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether gearing up for prom or getting ready for their first day of school, it can be difficult for some teens to feel comfortable confidently expressing what makes them attractive in everyday moments. As a grooming brand, AXE wants to help guys feel confident and fully embrace their true selves -- through what they wear, how they style their hair and by highlighting the qualities that are unique to them.

That's why, for its second year in a row, AXE is announcing #AXEpressYourself, a social initiative that challenges guys to express themselves by experimenting with new hairstyles and hair colors for a good cause. Starting on May 15, teens everywhere can team up with AXE to help others overcome their own struggles with confidence and self-expression by showing off their favorite hairstyle on social media using the hashtag #AXEpressYourself.

To help spread the word, AXE has teamed up with actor, Gaten Matarazzo, who will join the #AXEpressYourself challenge by taking to his Instagram and encouraging his followers around the country to join the initiative. As part of the campaign, Gaten will be visiting a high school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania along with the AXEmobile, a mobile barbershop and content studio on wheels, to help students look and feel their best ahead of their prom.

"I've decided to partner with AXE for the #AXEpressYourself hair campaign to help other high school students, my age, build the confidence to own their look, especially for important moments like prom," said Matarazzo.

Today through July 31st, for every hairstyle shared on social using #AXEpressYourself, AXE will donate1 $1 to its charity partner Ditch The Label – a non-profit, digitally-based organization dedicated to helping young people challenge societal norms and stereotypes, by helping to change the behaviors behind it.

AXE Hair products are designed to help guys achieve whichever style they want in order to look and feel their best. In 2019, the brand is featuring new AXE Hair Paints that come in four color options – Blue, Green, Red, and Silver. This easy-to-wash-out product is designed to add a light hold to your hair, with added color that's sure to make you stand out.

"When we develop AXE products, one of the first considerations is: 'What do guys need in order to feel confident?'" said Piyush Jain, General Manager, VP Marketing Hair Care US. "AXE Hair Paints, the latest invention in our product line, takes hair styling to another level, and gives guys a way of expressing their individuality. We can't wait to see AXE fans across the country join us in this challenge and share their favorite looks with us on social with #AXEpressYourself."

To learn more about the #AXEpressYourself challenge, visit www.axe.com and follow @AXE on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

PRESS CONTACT

Caroline Zalla

Caroline.Zalla@edelman.com

(212) 738-6081

About AXE®

AXE, the No. 1 men's fragrance brand in the world*, champions individuality and self-expression by encouraging guys to embrace their personal style. With a full line of grooming products including daily fragrance sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products, AXE gives guys the tools to express what makes them unique, authentic and ultimately attractive to the world around them. Visit AXE at AXE.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and Facebook to get access to exclusive content, special promotions, and more.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2017 edition; as per Men's Deodorants & Men's Fragrances retail value sales combined; UBN; 2016 data; Lynx includes all AXE/Lynx/Ego sales

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com

1 Up to $100,000 will be donated to Ditch the Label

SOURCE AXE

Related Links

http://www.axe.com

