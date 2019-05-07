AXE® Launches AXE Gaming Contest, Partnership with FaZe Cizzorz

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXE believes there's no one way to be attractive, and this year the brand is bringing that notion to life through the Find Your Magic Tour with the mission to help teens find their magic within their passions. To accomplish this, AXE is giving guys the tools and platforms they need to stay chill, showing them that they can be their most attractive selves while pursuing what they love.

(PRNewsfoto/AXE)

To help guys confidently connect with their passions, the brand is launching the AXE Gaming Contest, which is designed to highlight up-and-coming players who show off their creativity. AXE knows that guys are passionate about gaming and streaming online, but they often struggle to find an audience. That's why AXE has teamed up with Influencer, Gamer, and FaZe Clan Member, Cizzorz, to help elevate an undiscovered streamer with a new fanbase of subscribers.

"When I get into the zone while gaming or building my Deathruns, that's when I'm my most confident, creative self," says Cizzorz. "I'm just doing what I love and that's when I feel like the most attractive version of myself, and my hope is for all guys to feel that way. I hope that the work I'm doing with AXE will encourage guys to be proud of what makes them unique and help them find some of their own magic so they can feel the same way both on and offline."

AXE and Cizzorz are calling on fans to submit a clip of their best gameplay on social media that showcases their creativity, personality and skillset. Cizzorz will later host the winner on his stream, introducing them to his viewers and helping them find their magic by developing their personal gaming and streaming style. The winner will also join Cizzorz and AXE at VidCon in Anaheim for a joint live stream.

The contest goes live May 6, 2019 11:00 am ET and will be open until May 23, 2019 11:59 pm ET. To enter, fans must submit their best live-action clip accompanied with a caption about why they're passionate about gaming and upload their post to either Twitter or Instagram using #AXEGaming and #Contest. Visit AXE.com/Gaming for full contest rules.

"AXE wants to support our guy throughout every aspect of his life from daily grooming to his favorite hobbies, like gaming," says Dawn Hedgepeth, General Manager and Vice President of Unilever Deodorants, Men's Grooming and Hand and Body Lotion. "We know that guys feel their most attractive when doing what they love. And, while gaming is a relatively new space for AXE,we want to show guys that we're invested in their passions and here to help them look and feel their best."

Additionally, The Find Your Magic Tour is made possible by the AXEmobile; AXE's traveling content hub that will bring creators and product directly to fans at major events across the nation like SXSW Gaming, VidCon, and more. The bus will also be making stops at select high schools around the country offering free samples of AXE's newest products, free haircuts and styling tips.

To help guys keep their cool and stay confident on this journey, AXE launched the Ice Chill product line to keep them looking and feeling their best. This latest collection features 48-hour protection and comes in two refreshing scents: Ice Chill and Fresco. The line is available in body spray, antiperspirant deodorant stick, body wash and 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner (Ice Chill only).

To learn more about the AXE Gaming Contest, Ice Chill products and the Find Your Magic Tour, including all AXEmobile stops at upcoming events or at a high school in a city near you, visit www.axe.com or follow @AXE on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

PRESS CONTACT

Victoria Kwan

Victoria.Kwan@edelman.com

(917) 640-5845

About AXE®

AXE, the No. 1 men's fragrance brand in the world*, champions individuality and self-expression by encouraging guys to embrace their personal style. With a full line of grooming products including daily fragrance sprays, deodorants, anti-perspirants, shower gels, shampoos and styling products, AXE gives guys the tools to express what makes them unique, authentic and ultimately attractive to the world around them. Visit AXE at AXE.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Tumblr , and Facebook to get access to exclusive content, special promotions, and more.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2017 edition; as per Men's Deodorants & Men's Fragrances retail value sales combined; UBN; 2016 data; Lynx includes all AXE/Lynx/Ego sales

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com

About Cizzorz

A long-time FaZe fan, who even called in to their Podcast show before joining the team himself, Cizzorz has been making content on YouTube since his popular Freerun trials on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Recently in Fortnite, where he excelled from its inception, Cizzorz created custom maps in the Creative Mode that went viral, getting tens of thousands of players as well as gaming's most popular creators to compete together for the best Death Run time. He consistently uploads gameplay clips on YouTube, where content ranges from high level gameplay to joining up with random squads to help people get their first win. Since joining FaZe Clan, Cizzorz has streamed with Marshmello and Lil Yachty, and works with reputable brands like AXE. Today he is rapidly becoming one of the most popular members of the organization and a definite fan favorite.

SOURCE AXE

Related Links

https://www.axe.com

